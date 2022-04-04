Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

BRP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

