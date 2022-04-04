Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.62. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $297,582,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

