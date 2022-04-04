$1.62 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.
NYSE:CBOE traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $113.39. 29,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,181. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
