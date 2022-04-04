$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.84. ModivCare posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

MODV traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ModivCare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

