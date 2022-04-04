StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 175,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.