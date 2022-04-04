StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.94.
Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 175,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
