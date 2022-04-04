StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.17.
Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,016. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70.
In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
