StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 492,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,214,568. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

