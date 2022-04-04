$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Agiliti reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 2,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,025. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.48.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $187,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $6,681,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $3,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

