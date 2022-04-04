715 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,649,000. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000.
VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $222.82 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.85.
