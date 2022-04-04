Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

