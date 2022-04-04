Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.57.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Sempra stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.34. 1,049,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.
In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $788,094,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
