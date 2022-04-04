Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.34. 1,049,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $788,094,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.