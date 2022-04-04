SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,031,000.

IWD traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $166.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

