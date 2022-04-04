Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 10,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,078. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80. Nevro has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

