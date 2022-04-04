Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

