Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Nomura stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 29,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,524. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

