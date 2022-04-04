Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Nomura stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 29,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,524. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
