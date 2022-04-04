StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neenah (NYSE:NP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:NP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 1,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,759. Neenah has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $701.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.52%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

