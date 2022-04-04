Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 100,322 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

