Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $2.95. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 61,082 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 4.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

