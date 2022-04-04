RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 219,456 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,936,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

