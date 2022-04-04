SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 194,202 shares.The stock last traded at $34.33 and had previously closed at $34.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

