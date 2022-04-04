iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 338,330 shares.The stock last traded at $160.85 and had previously closed at $158.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

