Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.01. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.