SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 373,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 38,957 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. 27,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

