SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $548,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.05. 164,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.