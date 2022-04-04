SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $508.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.65. The stock has a market cap of $478.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $521.89.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

