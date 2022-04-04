SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 32 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.39 on Monday, reaching $508.20. 27,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The company has a market cap of $478.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.49 and a 200-day moving average of $463.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $521.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.