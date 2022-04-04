SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $450,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $300,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

