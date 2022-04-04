SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 888 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

