WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDBF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.