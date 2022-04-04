Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $968,639.42 and approximately $54,347.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015004 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

