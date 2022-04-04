Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,705. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kaman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 921,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.