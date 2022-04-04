Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. 7,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,287,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kirby by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.