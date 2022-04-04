StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.86. 45,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $389,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 121,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

