Kroger (NYSE:KR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.16.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 184,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Kroger has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

