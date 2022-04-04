StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,151 shares of company stock worth $2,154,938 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.