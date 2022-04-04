SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.33. 12,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

