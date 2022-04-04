Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

PKE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,613. The company has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.73. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 75,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,394,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 783,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

