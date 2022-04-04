PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,513. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,544,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

