Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,908. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

