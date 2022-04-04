Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $78.73. 4,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,694. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.