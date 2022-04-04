Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PH. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.44.

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.15. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18,108.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

