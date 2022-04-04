Reviewing NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextNav and MIND Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 961.83 -$144.67 million N/A N/A MIND Technology $21.22 million 0.82 -$20.31 million ($1.11) -1.14

MIND Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% MIND Technology -49.29% -717.17% -32.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextNav and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextNav currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.15%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Summary

NextNav beats MIND Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

About MIND Technology (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. and changed its name to MIND Technology, Inc. in August 2020. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

