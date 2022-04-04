AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Head-To-Head Contrast

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AdTheorent and Similarweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Similarweb 0 0 7 0 3.00

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Similarweb has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 83.86%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -32.80% -2.47% Similarweb -50.10% -178.53% -35.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Similarweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 5.05 $26.20 million N/A N/A Similarweb $137.67 million 7.53 -$68.98 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Similarweb on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

