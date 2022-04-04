JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.70. 155,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,598. The firm has a market cap of $403.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

