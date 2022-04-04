Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

VLRS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 115,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

