Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 88,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.