Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $350.00. The company traded as high as $268.84 and last traded at $268.00, with a volume of 17474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.15.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.
In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average of $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
