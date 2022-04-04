Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $350.00. The company traded as high as $268.84 and last traded at $268.00, with a volume of 17474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.15.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average of $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

