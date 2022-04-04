Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $80.90. 91,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,216,292. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

