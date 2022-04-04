JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JKS. UBS Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of JKS stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

