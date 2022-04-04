Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.